December 5, 2017, 8:16 AM | U.S. health officials say there are signs that this may be a rough flu season. Over 7,000 cases have been confirmed, which is more than double what they were this time last year. Dr. Pardis Sabeti, a Harvard professor and an infectious disease expert, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how effective the flu vaccine is this year and what to expect this winter season.