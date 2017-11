November 21, 2017, 8:43 AM | Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, has won two Grammys for songs with Justin Bieber and fellow DJ, Skrillex. His energetic performances make him one of Forbes highest-paid DJs in the world. Diplo joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new documentary, "Give Me Future," which explores Diplo's historic performance in Cuba last year.