Did Bernie Sanders unintentionally help Republicans with their Obamacare repeal?

September 20, 2017, 10:02 PM | South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who's leading the latest Republican health care effort, said Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" bill helped consolidate support for the GOP repeal measure. CBSN political contributor and Founding Partner of 270 Strategies Lynda Tran joins "Red & Blue" to discuss.