Chef James Syhabout and Anthony Bourdain on the secrets behind Lao cuisine

January 17, 2018, 8:40 AM | When he was young, chef James Syhabout fled Laos with his family after it fell to communists in 1975. They arrived in Oakland six years later, and Syhabout went on to become the force behind the two-Michelin starred restaurant, Commis. Its sister eatery, Hawker Fare, focuses on the Laotian cuisine of his childhood. Syhabout is now out with a new book called "Hawker Fare: Stories & Recipes from a Refugee Chef's Isan Thai & Lao Roots," published by Anthony Bourdain's book imprint. Syhabout and Bourdain join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the stories behind the dishes in the book.