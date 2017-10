October 1, 2017, 10:28 AM | Thanks to the work of literary scholars and a husband-and-wife team of children's book illustrators, fragments of an unfinished Samuel Clemens story have been transformed into a new Mark Twain book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." Martha Teichner reports on the latest work by the humorist, published just 107 years after his death.