Zuckerberg says no new political ads on Facebook the week before Election Day Only on “CBS This Morning,” Gayle King spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about new plans to stop misinformation ahead of Election Day. The tech CEO says Facebook is focused on connecting its users with accurate details for November through a voter information center. He also said the tech giant will prohibit new political ads in the week before the election, and the company is preparing for potential disputes over election results.