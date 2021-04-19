Live

Zuckerberg builds controversial wall in Hawaii

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing backlash for building a wall on his Hawaii property. Residents in the area say it is "immense" and blocks their view. CBS affiliate KGMB in Honolulu has the story.
