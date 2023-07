Zoe Saldaña on "Special Ops: Lioness" She's the only actor to have starred in the top three highest-grossing movies – science fiction extravaganzas that transported audiences to other worlds. But at the moment Zoe Saldaña, a 45-year-old mother of three, is focusing on more terrestrial roles – on-camera and off. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her new TV series, "Special Ops: Lioness," in which she plays a CIA station chief.