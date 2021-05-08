Live

Watch CBSN Live

Zimbabweans celebrate president's expected ouster

There are celebrations on the streets of Zimbabwe Saturday morning. Residents are hoping this week's house arrest of long-time president Robert Mugabe eventually leads to his ouster. Debora Patta reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
