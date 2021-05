Zillow CEO on competition to improve "Zestimate" algorithm The U.S. housing market is gaining strength on job growth and strong consumer confidence. In the first quarter of this year, sales of existing homes jumped to $5.6 million, the best performance in a decade. Online real estate giant Zillow is reaping some of the rewards. Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the $1 million "Zillow Prize" and home values.