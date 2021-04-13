Live

Zika virus cases move closer to the U.S.

The Zika virus is spreading at an alarming speed. The CDC added the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominican Republic as territories at risk, and 12 cases have been reported in Puerto Rico. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
