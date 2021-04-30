Live

Watch CBSN Live

Zika outbreak in Texas ahead of mosquito season

Spring is here and with it comes the threat of Zika, the virus spread by mosquitoes. So far this year, 18 women in the Rio Grande Valley have been infected with the virus linked to birth defects. Dr. Jon LaPook reports from Brownsville, Texas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.