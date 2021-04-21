Live

Zika mosquitoes found in Florida

For the first time in the U.S., mosquitoes in South Florida have tested positive for the Zika virus. The Florida Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that three mosquito samples taken out of 19 from Miami Beach had the virus.
