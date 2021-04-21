Live

Zika funding running on empty

Health officials say they are nearing the end of the $222 million that was allocated for domestic Zika control. If Congress doesn't act, it could mean difficult decisions for those fighting the virus. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
