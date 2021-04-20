Live

Zika concerns spread among pregnant women

Leslie Isaza is 36 weeks pregnant with her first child. She lives in the "Zika Zone" in downtown Miami and is awaiting test results after having some symptoms possibly caused by the Zika virus. David Begnaud has more.
