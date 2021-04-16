Live

Zika concerns in the U.S.

Health officials are warning of a potential Zika outbreak in the U.S. There are now 30 states that are expected to be affected by the mosquito-born virus this summer. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has the latest on the health concerns here in the U.S.
