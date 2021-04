Zika and sex: New research and avoiding the risk Fears continue about the spread of Zika, with mosquito season in full swing. The CDC says there are now more than 900 Zika cases in the U.S. Nearly all of them are linked to travel to affected areas or sexual transmission. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss a new report that suggests the virus may spread more frequently through sex than previously thought, and that women are at greater risk.