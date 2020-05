Zibby Owens on connecting with authors through her podcast "Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books" podcast host and mom Zibby Owens has made it her mission to get people reading by introducing them to the latest authors, their works and even their stories outside of the pages they wrote. She spoke to Dana Jacobson about how she got inspired to start her podcast, and why she chooses to focus on the authors as well as on their books.