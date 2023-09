Zelenskyy warns of global nuclear threat in U.N. address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to unite against Russia's aggression. He warned Moscow is "pushing the world to the final war" and urged action to restrain the Kremlin's nuclear abilities. Luke Coffey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, joins CBS News to break down Zelenskyy's address.