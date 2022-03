In his speech to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges U.S. to support no-fly zone In a rare speech before the U.S. Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the U.S. to support a humanitarian no-fly zone over Ukraine. He also urged President Biden to issue stiffer sanctions against Russian leaders amid the war in Ukraine. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab, Caitlin Huey-Burns and Nancy Cordes joined Anne-Marie Green with some highlights from Zelenskyy's historic address.