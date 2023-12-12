Zelenskyy to meet lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday to make appeal for more funding On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with all U.S. senators and House Speaker Mike Johnson to make his appeal directly for more funding to fight off Russian forces. Zelesnkyy will then meet with President Biden, who invited the Ukrainian president to the White House in an attempt to add pressure on Congress to pass a national security package by the end of the year. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.