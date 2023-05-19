Watch CBS News

Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday to attend the G7 summit as he seeks continued international support in his country’s fight against Russia. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
