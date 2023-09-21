Zelenskyy set to visit Washington seeking lawmakers' support amid Russian invasion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with U.S. lawmakers about continued funding of aid to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. President Biden is seeking an additional $24 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, but that may be a tough sell for some Republicans who want the funding in a separate bill from the government spending legislation. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports.