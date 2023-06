Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for NATO, U.S. to send another $300 million in aid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is ready to join NATO as he arrived at a summit of European leaders in Moldova Thursday. And as the war in Ukraine continues, the U.S. announced it will send another $300 million worth of military aid to Kyiv. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.