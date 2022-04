Zelenskyy meets with top U.S. officials who pledge more aid to Ukraine President Zelenskyy is thanking the Biden administration for its continued support. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Zelenskyy. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero to break down that meeting and the latest Russian offensive.