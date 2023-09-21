Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House Thursday, asking for more help in defense from Russia as a U.S. government shutdown looms. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes report on the atmosphere in Washington for Zelenskyy's visit. And George Beebe, former director of the CIA's Russia analysis, joined CBS News to discuss the importance of U.S. funding for Ukraine.