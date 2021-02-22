Zambia among Sub-Saharan African countries that have not yet received any vaccines While more than 60 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., the country of Zambia has not yet received any vaccines. According to international vaccine equity initiative COVAX, unchecked infection anywhere in the world may give rise to further mutations that threaten health globally. CIDRZ lead laboratory scientist Michelo Simuyandi joins "CBSN AM" on the phone from Lusaka, Zambia, to talk about the situation in Sub-Saharan Africa.