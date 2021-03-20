Live

Watch CBSN Live

Zakary Pelaccio’s advice to aspiring chefs

Culinary pioneer Zakary Pelaccio shares his advice to young aspiring chefs, saying anyone interested in a career in the culinary arts should first understand that you are “giving yourself to the craft.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.