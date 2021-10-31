Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The New Pro-Gun Generation
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
How Daniel Ortega tightened his grip on power in Nicaragua
Huma Abedin on overcoming her husband Anthony Weiner's betrayals
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
The MASS model of community-focused architecture
Aid groups urge U.S. to help Afghan allies "before it's too late"
Biden says Russia, China "basically didn't show up" with climate commitments
Leading House progressive says he'll vote for infrastructure and social spending bills
Man with knife on train stabs several before starting fire, police say
Trump does controversial "tomahawk chop" at World Series
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Yuval Noah Harari on how he turned his lecture notes into a bestseller
The origin of Yuval Noah Harari’s bestselling book "Sapiens."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On