Yusef Salaam, member of Central Park Five, on journey from wrongful conviction to NYC Council race Yusef Salaam, a member of the "Exonerated Five," was 15 years old when he was wrongfully convicted of rape of a jogger in Central Park in New York City in 1989. Salaam joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his first run for office as he is on track to join the New York City Council.