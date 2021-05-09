YouTube's role in Logan Paul's controversial "suicide forest" video YouTube faces growing questions about how it polices content after it failed to remove a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim from social media star Logan Paul. It stayed on the site for at least 24 hours and was reportedly viewed more than six million times. Paul deleted the video after rising backlash. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what we know about the timeline of that incident and the debate in Silicon Valley over how to monitor massive amounts of content.