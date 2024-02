Youth use of antidepressants spiked since pandemic, study shows Antidepressant use among people between the ages of 12 and 25 has increased nearly 64% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics. Those numbers are even higher among teen girls. Dr. Sue Varma, psychiatrist and author of the new book "Practical Optimism," joined CBS News to discuss.