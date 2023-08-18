Youth climate group puts social justice spin on Dungeons & Dragons A California climate organization for young people is putting its own twist on the popular board game Dungeons & Dragons. The Oakland-based group is creating a collection of 10 original role-playing adventures in which players tackle social and environmental issues rather than fictional monsters. Lil Milagro Henriquez, founder and executive director of Mycelium Youth Network, joins CBS News to explain the game's rules and discuss what the organization hopes young people take away from playing.