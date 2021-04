Young voters optimistic, Snapchat survey reveals Voter anger is a huge factor in this year’s presidential race, but a new survey finds America’s youth is remarkably hopeful. Eighty-eight percent of people ages 18 to 26 say they are optimistic about their personal future, but the rest of their views may shock you. The results come from a poll sponsored by the social media app, Snapchat. Republican strategist and CBS News contributor Frank Luntz conducted the poll and joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the results.