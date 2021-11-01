Live

Watch CBSN Live

Young heart transplant recipient pays it forward

A 7-year-old girl who had a heart transplant when she was just 17 days old hopes to pay it forward by enrolling in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for children who are immunocompromised. Janet Shamlian shares her story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.