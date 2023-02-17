Watch CBS News

Young football star uses fame to help foster kids

Lincoln East High School football phenom Malachi Coleman had a traumatic early childhood. Once he could profit off his name, image and likeness, he sought to help other kids in the foster care system. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
