Live

Watch CBSN Live

Young child dies in Peloton treadmill accident

Peloton says a young child has died in an accident involving its treadmill product. The company didn't provide details, but said there have been a small number of incidents where children have been hurt.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.