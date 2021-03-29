Live

Young cancer survivor headed to Rose Parade

11-year-old Adi Penner spent the first few years of his life battling cancer in an orphanage. After beating the odds, he and his adoptive mother were invited to ride in Pasadena's Rose Parade for New Year's Day.
