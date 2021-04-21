Live

Watch CBSN Live

Young boy passes out on board stunt plane

A young boy passed out during a ride in an aerobatic plane over Las Vegas. He told the pilot he wanted to know what eight G's felt like -- that's eight times the force of gravity. The pilot obliged with very fast maneuvers.
