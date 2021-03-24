Live

Young boy lives in Walmart for four days

A 14-year-old boy set-up camp in a Texas Walmart, slept in a makeshift bed and even collected a fish from the pet department. Eventually, a trash trail led to the teen's discovery. KTVT's JD Miles reports.
