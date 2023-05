Young author and advocate Ta'kari Tatum on promoting mental health awareness for kids Ten-year-old Ta'kari Tatum lost two loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic and saw many of his classmates struggling with their mental health during the lockdowns. Ta'kari joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss how he is taking the lessons he learned from his family about coping with tough times and spreading awareness through his book, "Snap It," and his organization, The Rubber Band Mentality.