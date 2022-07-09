Great Salt Lake hit record low water level for second time in less than a year

2 arrested after lighting a man on fire during an argument, police say

4-year-old girl, man killed after gunfire erupted in Akron, Ohio

Air Force lieutenant killed on D-Day laid to rest in Normandy 78 years later

Shinzo Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns

Sri Lankan president to resign, official says; protesters storm his residence

Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Yosemite National Park. Lilia Luciano has more.

Yosemite wildfire forces evacuations Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Yosemite National Park. Lilia Luciano has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On