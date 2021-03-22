Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Yoga tax" has DC residents fuming

A new "wellness" tax targeted at businesses like Yoga studios and gyms has many of the owners in a fury. Opponents of the new tax turned up for a protest outside the DC council building. Chip Reid reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.