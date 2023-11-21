Watch CBS News

Yemen's Houthi rebels seize cargo ship in Red Sea

Video released by Yemen's Houthi rebels shows armed fighters seizing a cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday, in a move that could pull other countries into the conflict between Israel and Hamas. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.