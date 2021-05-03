Live

Yemen's civil war fuels cholera outbreak

The two-year civil war in Yemen has devastated much of the nation and left millions on the brink of starvation. It has also spawned a health emergency: cholera. Jonathan Vigliotti has the story from London.
