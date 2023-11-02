Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for Israel attack Houthi rebels in Yemen are claiming responsibility for multiple missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel after the Israel Defense Forces earlier this week said it intercepted a strike from Yemen. There are concerns the Houthis, who are backed by Iran, could draw the wider region into the battle between Israel and Hamas. Farea Al-Muslimi, a research fellow at Chatham House's Middle East and North Africa Programme, joined CBS News to discuss the group.