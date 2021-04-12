Yelp CEO on site’s popularity and pitfalls If you're searching for the best pizza in town, there is a good chance you'll turn to Yelp. More than 11 years after launching, Yelp hosts more than 90 million customer reviews. But with success comes major challenges. Business owners have accused Yelp of bias toward competitors who pay for ad space. Customers have also faced lawsuits over negative reviews. Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and co-founder of Yelp, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the challenges and what the company is doing to address them.