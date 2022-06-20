Yellowstone to start reopening after floods, and another "Jurassic" weekend at the boxoffice: CBS News Flash June 20, 2022 Parts of Yellowstone National Park will start reopening to a restricted number of visitors this week after historic flooding knocked out roads and bridges, but the northern area will remain closed. People in Odessa, Texas can safely drink their tap water again after a water main break last Monday forced them to boil it first. And, “Jurassic World: Dominion” roared into the top spot at the box office for the second straight weekend, raking in an estimated 58 million dollars.