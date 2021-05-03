Live

Yard work: More than just blowing leaves

Five-year-old Brian Kelly misses doing yard work with his dad, Air Force Captain Dan Kelly, who last month was sent overseas. Brian's neighbor, a father-figure with a yard of his own, has been only too happy to oblige. Steve Hartman reports.
