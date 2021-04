XPrize's $2 million mission to protect the oceans A small team of chemists and mechanical engineers from Montana is celebrating a major victory after winning the “Wendy Schmidt Ocean Health Xprize.” The team, Sunburst Sensors, developed a chemical device to monitor the health of our oceans. XPrize competitions and their giant paydays are designed to jump start innovation. XPrize chairman and CEO Peter Diamandis and Wendy Schmidt join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the challenges and the winning team.